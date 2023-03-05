"Most Important Discovery In 21st Century": Archeologists Find Hidden Corridor In Great Pyramid Of Giza

Humans have spent centuries, if not longer, attempting to unlock the secrets of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramids at Giza, located just outside of Cairo. But with modern cosmic ray scanning technology, archaeologists have discovered a hidden passageway, Reuters reported.

Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, announced the discovery of the 30 feet in length and 6 feet wide corridor near the main entrance of the Pyramid of Khufu after a tiny snake camera was inserted through a crack. Speculation about the cavity behind the opening was first revealed via cosmic ray mapping in 2016.

Want to see that endoscope glimpse into that "new" #GreatPyramid corridor? Of course you want to see that endoscope glimpse into the Great Pyramid chamber. 😉



(Full @HIP_i_ #ScanPyramids 2023 Report video here: https://t.co/AmKNqZ8iJX) pic.twitter.com/1bhOiyQbbB — Jens Notroff (@jens2go) March 2, 2023

Waziri told reporters that the unfinished corridor was constructed to distribute the pyramid's weight around the main entrance, which is now being used by tourists about 21 feet away. There's the belief another chamber could lie beneath it.

"We're going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do ... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor," he said.

Former Egyptian Antiquities Minister Zahi Hawass commented on the discovery of the secret passage:

"This discovery, in my opinion, is the most important discovery in the 21st century."

As part of the Scan Pyramids project initiated in 2015, cosmic-ray mapping was utilized to uncover the mysteries within the seventh wonder of the ancient world.