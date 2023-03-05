The More Important CPAC Poll: VP

March 5, 2023

The annual CPAC polls often give an unscientific yet telling view of the sentiment of the conservative movement in America. This year’s CPAC was very much geared toward President Donald Trump which is why it was no surprise he received around double the votes of everyone else combined.

But the more interesting poll results came for the race for VP. With the last Republican Vice President Mike Pence being on nobody’s list of potential future VPs, it was a wide-open race. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake emerged as the winner. According to The Hill:

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won a straw poll for the Republican vice presidential pick during the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) this weekend. Among a field of 28 candidates, Lake won the poll with 20 percent of the vote, beating former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis received 14 percent of the vote, and Haley, who announced her bid for the White House last month, won 10 percent.

What makes this poll so interesting is that while many have called for a “unity” ticket that would put Trump with his most likely top contender Ron DeSantis as his running make, the prospects of someone who has never served in political office was still more intriguing. Lake’s campaign Twitter account responded by saying she cannot accept the post.

BREAKING: Out of 30 contenders, @KariLake wins @CPAC straw poll for Vice President. We’re flattered, but unfortunately our legal team says the Constitution won’t allow for her to serve as Governor and VP at the same time. pic.twitter.com/gFV3z3wtxB — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 4, 2023

Lake’s case to correct the 2022 gubernatorial election results in Arizona is heading to the state Supreme Court where she hopes to expose the massive, widespread voter fraud that installed Democrat Katie Hobbs into the position.

