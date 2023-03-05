Trump Smiling After Landslide Win in 2024 CPAC Poll – Look Who Is the Leading Favorite for VP

March 5, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For a major bloc of the Republican Party, the GOP is still Donald Trump’s show. Despite President Joe Biden’s Justice Department and the FBI, despite the possibility of party division […] The post Trump Smiling After Landslide Win in 2024 CPAC Poll - Look Who Is the Leading Favorite for VP appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...