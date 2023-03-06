Antifa Domestic Terrorist Arrested in Atlanta Attack Is a Staff Attorney for the FBI’s Beloved SPLC

The Southern Poverty Law Center is the radical leftist organization that corporate media and government bodies turn to for “information” about hate groups and domestic terrorists. Among those government bodies are law enforcement agencies, especially the Federal Bureau of Investigation who named the SPLC as “valued asset” in their war against America.

Following Sunday’s attack by Antifa domestic terrorists on an Atlanta-area police training facility, arrests are being made. Law enforcement is turning again to the Southern Poverty Law Center, but this time for a different reason. One of the Antifa members arrested is Tom Jurgens, a staff attorney for the SPLC.

You can’t make this up. According to Greg Price:

One of the Antifa members arrested on domestic terrorism charges in Atlanta last night is a staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI has historically used the SPLC as a source for who should be considered domestic terrorists. pic.twitter.com/y5isk5AHaq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 6, 2023

According to CBS News:

Authorities charged 23 people with domestic terrorism in connection with the protest, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The protesters facing charges, whose names and photographs were published by law enforcement online, are from various states across the U.S. as well as Canada and France, according to police. Their ages range from 18 years old to nearly 50. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation filed all charges. In a statement, police called the incident “a coordinated attack” on equipment and officers by individuals who they allege “used the cover of a peaceful protest” to access the premises before changing “into black clothing and entering the construction area.”

Elon Musk even chimed in with a simple exclamation point in response to Price’s Tweet.

It’s important to know who the enemies of the people really are. It isn’t the cops. That’s not to say every cop is perfect, but the vast majority are attempting to protect and serve and they’re being hampered by domestic terrorist front group Antifa. One would think the radical leftists would want better training for cops, but stopping crime has never been their goal.

