Biden’s Only Rival Takes Swipe at Media, Clinton When Asked Why She Thinks She’s Got a Shot at 2024

March 6, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Making Marianne Williamson look practical, much less penetrating, isn’t always easy. But when ABC News’ Jonathan Karl sat down with the lone challenger facing President Joe Biden for the Democratic […] The post Biden's Only Rival Takes Swipe at Media, Clinton When Asked Why She Thinks She's Got a Shot at 2024 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...