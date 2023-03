Brickbat: It’s Too Big

March 6, 2023 | Tags: Government Waste, REASON

Spanish Secretary of State for Transport Isabel Pardo de Vera and Isaías Táboas, head of the state-owned railroad company Renfe, have resigned after Renfe ordered trains that would not fit into the nonstandard tunnels in the northern parts of the country the trains are to serve. The contractor selected to build the trains spotted the error before it began construction. But the mistake will delay the delivery of the trains by two years.

