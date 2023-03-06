Russian Billionaires Did Business with Hunter Biden, Dined with Joe, Dodged Sanctions

Here’s your Russian collusion. Before Donald Trump was even elected president and throughout the entire period of his administration, the Leftist establishment that is entrenched in Washington officialdom and among the propaganda outlets that are known as the major news organizations inundated us with nonsense about how he had improperly colluded with Russia in order …



Read More...