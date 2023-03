Bongino Announces New Book on ‘The Gift of Failure:’ ‘I Thank God for Each Failure’

March 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino has announced a new book that contains a message that we all would benefit from hearing. The host of Fox News’ “Unfiltered” revealed Tuesday on Twitter […] The post Bongino Announces New Book on 'The Gift of Failure:' 'I Thank God for Each Failure' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...