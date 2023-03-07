The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Bring Nation To Standstill’: France Hit By Massive Strikes Over Pension Reform

March 7, 2023   |   Tags:
'Bring Nation To Standstill': France Hit By Massive Strikes Over Pension Reform

As of Tuesday, a nationwide strike in France caused significant disruptions, such as halted trains, closed ports, empty schools, canceled and delayed flights, uncollected trash, and closed oil refineries. Over a million people participated in protests against President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to raise the retirement age to 64. The strike is expected to continue through Wednesday. 

"The idea is to bring France to a standstill," said Fabrice Michaud of the railway workers' branch of the CGT trade union.

Unions have called for a nationwide day of strikes for the sixth time this year. "Many protest rallies attracted bigger crowds than those organized since mid-January, including in Marseille, one of France's biggest cities," The Guardian said. 

Marin Guillotin, an FO union representative at the Donges refinery in western France, emphasized:

"The real fight starts now.

"We haven't been heard or listened to. We are using the only means we have left: it's the hard strike ... we are not going to give up."

Macron's proposition to prolong the retirement age has been met with considerable resistance from the public. The proposition seeks to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increase the years of employment necessary to qualify for a full pension. Currently, it's being deliberated in the French Senate. 

Tyler Durden Wed, 03/08/2023 - 02:45


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x