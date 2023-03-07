The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Famous Clip of Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 Proven to Be Complete Sham – Here’s What the Dems Didn’t Show You

March 7, 2023   |   Tags:

Tucker Carlson just proved that for the modern Democratic Party, character assassination is just another arm of politics. Progressives have already proven that on their own, with the years’ long […] The post Famous Clip of Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 Proven to Be Complete Sham - Here's What the Dems Didn't Show You appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x