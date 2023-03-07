Irony Alert: Left-Wing Dark Money Group Accuses FedSoc Chair of Operating ‘Dark Money Network’

March 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A left-wing activist group this week launched a campaign to label Federalist Society chairman Leonard Leo as the head of a "dark money network." The group may not have a leg to stand on, considering the millions of dollars it receives in untraceable, dark money donations. The post Irony Alert: Left-Wing Dark Money Group Accuses FedSoc Chair of Operating ‘Dark Money Network’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



