Pedo Mayor Busted, Irish Organizing Against Invasion, Warmonger Escalates, Lurking Anti-Semitism – WW Ep257

March 7, 2023 | Tags: censorship, immigration, LGBT, Russia, war

Western Warrior begins with a few funny clips. Then we cover the latest in LGBT perverts, such as the Mayor of College Park in Maryland who was busted with child porn. A 6th grader found a pornographic book at his school library and men are seeking womb transplants. Once again the English countryside has been deemed "too White" and ethnic cleansing is casually discussed. An "indigenous" Minnesota legislator, with a mixed race child, wants to prevent White families from adopting "native" Americans. Trump's former ICE director tells CPAC that he "doesn't give a shit" about families being separated at the border, but then cucks. Biden's FAA diverse…



