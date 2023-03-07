Report: Two Kidnapped Americans Found Dead in Mexico
March 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
MEXICO CITY (Reuters)—Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said Tuesday on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference. The post Report: Two Kidnapped Americans Found Dead in Mexico appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments