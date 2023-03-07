Report: Two Kidnapped Americans Found Dead in Mexico

March 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters)—Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said Tuesday on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a news conference. The post Report: Two Kidnapped Americans Found Dead in Mexico appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...