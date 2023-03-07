Semafor Is Paying a CCP Front Group To Promote Its China Initiative, CEO Confirms

March 7, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Semafor is paying a think tank that serves as a front for the Chinese Communist Party's global influence operations to promote its China initiative, the media startup's cofounder confirmed this week. The post Semafor Is Paying a CCP Front Group To Promote Its China Initiative, CEO Confirms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...