The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Semafor Is Paying a CCP Front Group To Promote Its China Initiative, CEO Confirms

March 7, 2023   |   Tags:

Semafor is paying a think tank that serves as a front for the Chinese Communist Party's global influence operations to promote its China initiative, the media startup's cofounder confirmed this week. The post Semafor Is Paying a CCP Front Group To Promote Its China Initiative, CEO Confirms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x