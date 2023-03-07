The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Senate Dems Schedule Hearing for Biden Judicial Nominee Under Fire From Sexual Assault Victim

March 7, 2023   |   Tags:

Senate Democrats took a major step toward confirming embattled judicial nominee Michael Delaney on Tuesday morning after New Hampshire's two Democratic senators pushed leadership to stand by the nominee, who is under fire for leading a successful push to unmask the identity of an underage sexual assault victim. The post Senate Dems Schedule Hearing for Biden Judicial Nominee Under Fire From Sexual Assault Victim appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


