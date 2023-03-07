Site Upgrade

March 7, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

As of this morning, May 8th, our site is being updated, integrating both Bitcoin and Lightning into our subscription process. We’re also offering a discount for Bitcoin subscriptions. As we do this, our subscription rates are rising to $129. per year and $12.50 monthly. They’ve been at their present level since our inception in 2011, … Continue reading "Site Upgrade"

