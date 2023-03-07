Taiwan Warns China Could Carry Out A “Sudden Entry” Into Country
March 7, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYChina could carry out a “sudden entry” into the country of Taiwan, Taipei’s defense minister has said. This warning comes as tensions continue to elevate between China and the United States over the “sovereignty” of Taiwan. Taiwan should be on the lookout for the Chinese military’s possible actions in areas adjacent to the self-governing island …
