The True Lesson of Mask Mandates Goes Far Beyond the Fact That They Didn’t Work
March 7, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYNo only were mask mandates unlawful, but they were dangerous to people that wore them, and additionally, since they were not properly disposed of as a biohazard, they were dangerous to anyone else. Furthermore, they didn’t work either. Putting a mask on to prevent a “virus” that was never proven to exist was like putting …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments