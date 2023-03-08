200 Cops In A Single Department Accused Of Domestic Violence & Sex Crimes, Including Against Children

Between 2014 and 2020, a complaint of sexual misconduct, intimate partner violence, or harassment was made every ten days. The average rate of families who experience domestic violence in the country is around 10 percent. When we look at police officers’ families, however, that number quadruples. As the National Center for Women and Policing points out, two …



