Brickbat: Who Has Time for Paperwork?

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security inspector general's report has found the Secret Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement repeatedly failed to get required warrants before conducting cellphone surveillance. The agencies are supposed to get warrants to deploy "stingray" cellphone trackers, which have the ability to not only track a suspect's cellphone but every other cellphone in their range.

