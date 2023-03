DC Police Chief Says City Needs To ‘Keep Violent People in Jail’

March 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Facing a record spike in homicides, Washington, D.C.'s chief of police on Monday said the city needs to "keep violent people in jail." The post DC Police Chief Says City Needs To 'Keep Violent People in Jail' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...