‘I Would Never Trust A Female Airline Pilot,’ Says Man Who Doesn’t Know How To Change The Wiper Blades On His Car

March 8, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

UNION CITY, TN — "I would never trust a female pilot if my life depended on it," said local man Ray Strunk, who doesn't know how to change the wiper blades on his car.



