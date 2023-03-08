Military Could Have Stopped Afghanistan Bomber Who Killed 13 Americans, Service Member Testifies

March 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

U.S. military snipers stationed at the Afghanistan airport in 2021 prior to a deadly terror attack that killed 13 Americans had an opportunity to kill the suspected bomber but were not given authority from military leaders, according to one of the American service members on the ground that day. The post Military Could Have Stopped Afghanistan Bomber Who Killed 13 Americans, Service Member Testifies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...