The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Right To Be Let Alone: When The Government Wants To Know All Your Business

March 8, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“Experience teaches us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government’s purposes are beneficent.”—Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis There was a time when the census was just a head count. That is no longer the case. The American Community Survey (ACS), sent to about 3.5 million homes every year, is the byproduct …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x