Wiping out the memory of an “evil man”

Paul Craig Roberts recently posted his commentary on the erasing of history. He correctly points out that erasing a country’s history is erasing the country. And he attributes to people who want to do just that.

He uses the American Confederacy – the Confederate States of America – as an example, as a warning to what is happening to every State in the “Federal Union” cum Federal Empire of 2023. Please take time to read it. His example is an excellent one for us to remember in 2023.

It may make readers angry, just as this commentary may do the same. Among other things, Roberts points out the honor and gallantry and truth about Robert E. Lee, who even by most rational modern standards was NOT the evil racist he is proclaimed to have been, today.

Like any man, Lee was fallible and far from perfect. But for generations of American soldiers, black, white, and other colors, he was held up as an example of how a soldier, an officer, should behave. How he should live up to his oath, how he should treat his troops, his commander-in-chief, and his enemy troops and warriors. Even bloody-handed terrorists. (Lee fought AmerInd in the West, as well as Mexican troops and outlaw insurrectionists, and then, finally Union troops. All of these contained some men who would be labeled as terrorists today – and indeed may have been.)

Today? He and his memory, like his cause (both before and during the War Between the States), are blackened as monstrous evil. Even by those who claim to be lovers of (or at least, fond of) liberty. But for many, it is not enough to condemn and hate the man, like his cause. No, those things and the people who supported them, must be erased, must be cancelled.

It is not the insult to a brave, honorable and wrongly accused man: a man of his times and culture, that is of concern to lovers of liberty.

No, it is the fact that those who do not know and understand their history are doomed to repeat it. Not just erase their own nation, as Mr. Roberts points out. But destroy their future by repeating the mistakes of the past. Mistakes which are erased from the history books, erased from the landscape, erased from everywhere except the most dusty and bypassed archives and library stacks.

Which is what the woke enemies of liberty are seeking to do now. If we let them.

As written above, this commentary may anger and upset some readers. For those who wish to discuss why Robert E. Lee is an admirable (though flawed) man, please feel free to contact us either through comments or by email to TPOLNathan-at-gmail.com.



Read More...