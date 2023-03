Youngkin’s Poll Numbers in Virginia Are Skyrocketing. Biden’s Are Plummeting.

March 8, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Two separate polls in recent weeks have found that Virginians prefer Republican governor Glenn Youngkin over Democratic president Joe Biden by double digits. The post Youngkin's Poll Numbers in Virginia Are Skyrocketing. Biden's Are Plummeting. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



