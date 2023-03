28 Schoolgirls Hospitalized After Messing with Ouija Board: Report

March 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

More than two dozen schoolgirls were hospitalized for anxiety and fainting after they played with an Ouija board at school in Colombia. According to reporting from the U.K.’s Jam Press […] The post 28 Schoolgirls Hospitalized After Messing with Ouija Board: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...