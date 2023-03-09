The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

As Nation Recovers From Record-High Gas Prices, Biden Moves To Yank Tax Breaks From Oil Industry

President Joe Biden's 2024 budget would eliminate tax breaks for the fossil fuel industry, a move that environmental groups say would cripple oil and gas production in the United States. The post As Nation Recovers From Record-High Gas Prices, Biden Moves To Yank Tax Breaks From Oil Industry appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


