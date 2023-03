CNN’s Jill Biden Special Completely Flops as Viewers Tune Out in Droves: Report

March 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Things just haven’t been the same for CNN since the network fired Chris Cuomo 18 months ago. The lack of a permanent primetime host in the 9 p.m. hour has […] The post CNN's Jill Biden Special Completely Flops as Viewers Tune Out in Droves: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...