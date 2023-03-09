Cori Bush’s Bodyguard Says He Can’t Be Anti-Semitic Because He’s a Jewish High Priest
March 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Rep. Cori Bush’s (D., Mo,) bodyguard claims a host of supernatural abilities, including the power to summon tornadoes and read minds. During a Tuesday evening interview with the Washington Free Beacon, he added another line to his résumé: his status as a Jewish "high priest." The post Cori Bush's Bodyguard Says He Can't Be Anti-Semitic Because He's a Jewish High Priest appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
