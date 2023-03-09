The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Rejects Invitation From Zelenskyy: ‘I Won’t Provide a Blank Check’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has rejected an invitation from the president of embattled Ukraine to visit the country, saying such a visit would not impact his “no blanks checks” position […] The post House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Rejects Invitation From Zelenskyy: 'I Won't Provide a Blank Check' appeared first on The Western Journal.


