Rashida Tlaib and Biden Official Were Featured Speakers at Conference So Controversial It Lost Its Corporate Sponsor
March 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and a Biden State Department appointee spoke at Harvard University's annual Arab conference, even after the conference lost its top corporate sponsor due to the participation of anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour. The post Rashida Tlaib and Biden Official Were Featured Speakers at Conference So Controversial It Lost Its Corporate Sponsor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
