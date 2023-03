Senate Confirms Biden Nom Who Suggested Microaggressions Can Kill You

March 9, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Senate on Thursday voted 51-42 to confirm Maria Araújo Kahn, President Joe Biden’s Second Circuit Court of Appeals nominee who suggested that microaggressions can “kill you.” The post Senate Confirms Biden Nom Who Suggested Microaggressions Can Kill You appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...