The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: 5 Cops Surround and Execute Man Over Traffic Stop for ‘Illegitimate License Plate’

March 9, 2023   |   Tags: ,
For five seconds, five officers emptied their pistols into a young man to enforce license plate registration in Utah. Farmington, UT — In the land of the free, police will use any excuse, often ridiculous and foolish ones, to pull over citizens to conduct fishing expeditions for contraband or to extort them outright. We’ve seen …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x