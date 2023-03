Cop Caught On Own Body Cam Harassing Victim Before Turning It Off To Allegedly Rape Her

He threatened her with going to jail as he kissed her neck, before allegedly raping her. Tulsa, OK — The now-disgraced officer Deangelo Reyes is a bad cop. Regardless of how his rape trial unfolds, thanks to the release of body camera footage this week, the world now knows that he is a lying sexual …



