Historians Now Believe Second-Ever Phone Call Was To Ask Alexander Graham Bell About His Car’s Warranty

March 10, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BOSTON, MA — This week, historians from the Graham Society announced that they can now confirm the authenticity of recently-discovered documentation revealing the contents of the inventor's second-ever completed phone call: an inbound robocall asking him about his car's extended warranty.



Read More...