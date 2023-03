January 6 Videos Bombshell & Mockingbird Media Blackout On Jabbed Pilots

This week, the hype was over the unveiling of 40K plus hours of video footage from January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol. Frankly, much of the video we had already seen at different points in time, but some were new to me so I comment on what I saw and ask Tucker Carlson why …



Read More...