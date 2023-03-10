The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jesse Watters Torches Elizabeth Warren’s Call to Change Flag – ‘She’s Not a Leader’

March 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, apparently desperate for whatever attention she can get these days, wants to change Massachusetts’ state flag because of “white supremacy culture.” Granted, this has a 1/1,024th […] The post Jesse Watters Torches Elizabeth Warren's Call to Change Flag - 'She's Not a Leader' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x