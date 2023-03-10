Kaepernick Rips ‘Racist’ Family But Stays Silent on Nike’s Use of Slavery and Child Labor

Activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick generated controversy following an interview this week in which he accused his white adoptive parents of being "problematic" and perpetuating "racism" in his upbringing. Going unmentioned in Kaepernick's interview was the problematic behavior of the corporate sponsors that have enriched him to the tune of millions of dollars, companies that have been implicated in slavery and child labor in their supply chains. The post Kaepernick Rips 'Racist' Family But Stays Silent on Nike's Use of Slavery and Child Labor appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



