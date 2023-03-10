The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mom Faced With Over Three Dozen Charges Involving Sex Parties For Teens Assaulted By 5 Fellow Inmates

March 10, 2023   |   Tags:
It’s not clear why a California mother, who is facing more than three dozen charges involving alcohol-fueled sexual parties for teenagers, was assaulted in a Santa Clara jail by five of her fellow inmates.  However, we have seen in the past that fellow inmates will often bring justice against other inmates, especially pedophiles, when the …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x