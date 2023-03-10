Montana Senator Jon Tester’s Restaurant Bills Don’t Match His Everyman Image

March 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Montana senator Jon Tester bills himself as "a tireless defender of rural America" who prefers a home-cooked meal to dining out in Washington, D.C.'s vibrant restaurant scene. But the Democrat's campaign receipts tell a different story: Tester has spent more than a million dollars at swanky restaurants, including one Beltway haunt that touts its appeal to "senators, congressmen, celebrities, and powerbrokers." The post Montana Senator Jon Tester's Restaurant Bills Don't Match His Everyman Image appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



