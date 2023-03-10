The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Montana Senator Jon Tester’s Restaurant Bills Don’t Match His Everyman Image

March 10, 2023   |   Tags:

Montana senator Jon Tester bills himself as "a tireless defender of rural America" who prefers a home-cooked meal to dining out in Washington, D.C.'s vibrant restaurant scene. But the Democrat's campaign receipts tell a different story: Tester has spent more than a million dollars at swanky restaurants, including one Beltway haunt that touts its appeal to "senators, congressmen, celebrities, and powerbrokers." The post Montana Senator Jon Tester's Restaurant Bills Don't Match His Everyman Image appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x