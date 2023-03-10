WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 33)
March 10, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden continues to expose the utterly hopeless state of the Democratic Party. Every word of meandering nonsense, every aimless wander across the stage is a reminder that Democrats can't do any better than this 80-year-old geezer who is about to announce his reelection campaign. (If he lives that long.) The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 33) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
