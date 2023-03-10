The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

What the Jan. 6 Revelations Confirm About the Left’s Ominous Agenda

March 10, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The larger, more insidious goal at the heart of the Democrats’ “investigation”. What was the point of the Democrats’ Jan. 6 hoax? Now that Tucker Carlson has provided abundant confirmation (with more on the way) that there was no “insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, and that the Democrat leadership knew full well that there wasn’t …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x