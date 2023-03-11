Democrats Refuse To Address The Contents Of The Twitter Files – Attack The Messengers Instead

There are some that say not much was learned or gained from the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government this past week as politicians sparred over the meaning of the release of the Twitter Files. Democrats in particular seemed adamant that they would not discuss the actual contents of the files or their implications. Their apparent goal? To disrupt exploration of the information and to attack the messengers.

There might not have been many new revelations coming from the subcommittee, but what the public did learn was that the political left is extremely hostile to facts, evidence and the truth. If you didn't already know that by now, the hearing with Matt Taibbi made it abundantly clear.

Leftist members of the committee proceeded into a tirade when Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were called to testify on their participation in the publishing of the files, attacking everything from their credentials to their intentions, and even demanding they reveal information on their private sources. Here is the real information the Dems did not want to talk about:

It is well known that Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger and Elon Musk have long been liberal leaning in their politics, yet the accusations from Democrats asserted some form of conspiracy between Musk, Taibbi and Republicans, with some members even insinuating an effort to “undermine democracy.” What right did they have to take this position?

They claim that Musk and Taibbi are hiding data that shows Trump and Republicans were making requests to censor Twitter users as well. In other words, they assert there is a “conspiracy” to protect Republicans while denouncing Democrats.

But what are the facts here?

Taibbi has said on numerous occasions that there were requests from Republicans as well as Democrat officials for accounts to be censored or blocked. He never hid this from anyone. This argument is a cover, a distraction from two separate issues:

First, the government should NEVER be involved in censorship requests of the public for any reason. It doesn't matter which party is making the requests, and a criminal investigation should be pursued for any officials involved in legitimate 1st Amendment violations.

Second, who did Twitter actually censor? Which requests did they actually honor? The vast majority of accounts censored by the previous Twitter management were conservative accounts, conservative news sources and posts with content that ran contrary to Democrat narratives. Republicans like Trump might have made requests, but how many people were actually blocked on Twitter in response?

Democrats complain about the Twitter Files being weighted in favor of the political right wing, but maybe that is because most of the requests for censorship came from the DNC and Biden controlled agencies, and most of the people censored were conservatives. It's weighted against Democrats because they more commonly use censorship as a weapon.

A stunning 99% of online political contributions made by Twitter employees in 2021 went to Democrats, according to Federal Election Commission data. Are we really supposed to believe that Twitter has been acting for the benefit of both parties, or just one?

The M.O. of the political left for the past several years now has been cancel culture attacks to silence their opponents and shut down dissent. Major social media companies are by far more progressive in their affiliations than conservative, and have been a key tool for leftists in targeting and removing contrary speech. No one on the left talks about being shut down by conservatives, it is always the reverse.

The social dynamic in the US has been completely out of balance for many years, with corporations and government agencies widely backing the most extreme segments of the far-left. This is where they get their power. They certainly don't get power from being the majority, woke activists are a tiny portion of the overall population and one that is widely despised. They have been feared in the past only because corporations and the government back them. The Twitter Files prove this collusion in detail.

Even moderate liberals like Musk or Taibbi are being run through the gauntlet of character assassination these days because they dared to oppose certain aspects of the far-left agenda. But the bottom line is this – Only the political left and some Neo-Cons within the GOP have displayed open disdain for the dissemination of the truth. We saw this with the Biden Laptop story. We saw this with covid facts that were inconvenient to the establishment narrative. And, we saw this recently with Tucker Carlson's release of suppressed J6 footage.

The average conservative and liberty minded independent sees sunlight as the best disinfectant, while establishment elitists and woke activists view open discussion and debate of information as a “dangerous” frivolity. We believe that the truth is arrived at through discourse. They believe that the truth is what they say it is.

The Twitter Files have torn open the veil obscuring big government and big tech collusion and this makes certain people very nervous and very angry. Take note of who those people are. Who is enraged? Who is hostile to the exposure of government censorship? Those are the real villains that need to face scrutiny, not the messengers passing the information along.