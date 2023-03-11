The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

“Free Jacob Chansley”: Musk Backs ‘QAnon Shaman’ After New J6 Footage Emerges

Jacob Chansley, the January 6th protester cast by the media as a 'violent insurrectionist' and sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison, has been vindicated in the eyes of many, after new footage emerged last week which refutes the entire narrative surrounding the events of that day.

After reviewing footage withheld from the public by the January 6th Committee, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that Chansley (given the moniker "QAnon Shaman"), was calmly escorted throughout the Capitol complex by Capitol Police, who even helped him find open doors.

“The tapes show the Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley," said Carlson. "They helped him. They acted as his tour guides," said Carlson.

Now, footage has emerged of Chansley telling protesters to go home after former President Donald Trump tweeted to his followers.

To which Elon Musk responded: "Free Jacob Chansley."

Chansley, the 'violent insurrectionist' has said that his one "very serious regret" was "believing that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable."

"Let him out," tweeted Elon Musk in response, defending Chansley.

The tide has absolutely turned...

Yet of course...

Tyler Durden Sat, 03/11/2023 - 12:00


