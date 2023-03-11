The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kate Shemirani: Are Doctors Really Our Best Choice? Minister Health To Ourselves & Families (Video)

March 11, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to give an overview of the murders taking place in the UK and then exhort the audience to educate themselves when it comes to their own health. By doing this, they cut the strings of doctors and Big Pharma from destroying their health and their …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x