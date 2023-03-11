Kate Shemirani LIVE: Avoiding & Reversing Disease The Way The Creator Intended (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani will be speaking live and educating many on how to avoid and reverse disease the way our Creator, Yahweh, intended and that’s via the means of His Creation. Kate addresses the Sikh Missionary Society of the United Kingdom in teaching them God’s means of caring for our bodies through what …



Read More...