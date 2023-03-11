The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Left-Wing Advocacy Groups Blast Biden’s Judicial Pick

March 11, 2023   |   Tags:

Three leading left-wing advocacy groups wrote a letter outlining their "grave concerns" about President Joe Biden’s judicial nominee Michael Delaney, who is under fire from a sexual assault victim and her family. The National Women’s Law Center, the People for the American Way, and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights called on senators […] The post Left-Wing Advocacy Groups Blast Biden's Judicial Pick appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x