The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top Democrat On J6 Committee: We Actually Didn’t Review Any Of The Surveillance Video

March 11, 2023   |   Tags:
The country is being run and ruined by villains, clowns and morons. It will not end well. Top Democrat On J6 Committee: We Actually Didn’t Review Any Of The Surveillance Video By: Tristan Justice, March 09, 2023 SAfter Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired Capitol surveillance footage this week exposing yet more falsehood from the House Select …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x