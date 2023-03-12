2nd Such Incident This Month! Veteran British Airways Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack Just Before He Was To Fly Packed Airbus A321 From Cairo To London

March 12, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Earlier this week, I reported on several pilots and flight attendants, who presumably took the experimental COVID shots, who died suddenly. I followed it up by discussing it on The Sons of Liberty Radio. now, a veteran British Airways pilot collapsed and died just shortly before flying a packed Airbus A321 from Cairo to London. …



Read More...